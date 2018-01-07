A 22-year-old man almost got his ear cut off and hands torn to shreds after a terrifying home invasion on Saturday night (6 January).

The man identified as Joey was said to have been at his friend Jason Mounaniss' house in Emerton, western Sydney, when around eight armed men forced their way into the house.

They attacked the pair with hedge clippers and other weapons inside the home on Popondetta Road, the Daily Mail reported.

Joey, who was left with a partially severed ear and severe cuts to his hands, was immediately rushed to Westmead Hospital.

"Eight people versus one is really scary," Mounaniss, who was relatively uninjured in the attack, told Seven News.

The 20-year-old said that he knew one of the attackers. He believes that the attack was likely in retaliation for a previous dispute. He was worried they would come back, Mounaniss added.

According to Mounaniss, after the group left the house, they started jumping on his car parked outside the house and damaged it.

Police have charged a 54-year-old man with wounding, intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and aggravated breaking and entering with violent intent. He has been refused bail and was due to face the Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.