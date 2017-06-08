Footage has emerged of the three terrorists laughing and joking outside a gym days before they killed eight people in London.

Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, are seen in the early hours of May 29 outside the Ummar Fitness Centre in Barking where Khuram Butt, 27, worked.

The images were obtained by the Times which had revealed that the gym was run by Sajeel Shahid, 41, who was said to have helped organise training in Pakistan for the suicide bombers in London in 2005.

Separately, graphic footage which was circulated on social media, emerged of the three men being shot dead by police in Borough Market, after they had tried to stab a member of the public.

It showed the how police officers risked being stabbed themselves as they rushed towards the attackers in a matter of seconds.

The Telegraph reported how the terror plot could have been planned at a KFC restaurant in East Ham, east London where two of the gang, Zaghba and Redouane, worked at the same time in late 2014.

Meanwhile, three more people were arrested in connection with the attack on Wednesday night (7 June).

One was arrested at a residential property in Ilford, Essex, and two others on a street, also in Ilford.