Supermarket chain Tesco has defended its choice to include Muslims in this year's Christmas advert, arguing that everyone should be able to enjoy the holiday.

The company released the one-minute-long "Everyone is welcome" video on 6 November.

It shows different families gathering to celebrate Christmas and preparing dinner together.

Some of them struggle to cook a turkey - a man is shown using a barbecue grill to cook meat and another scene shows a girl being denied a request to use ketchup on her food.

One of the scenes shows some women wearing a hijab - a garment that covers head and chest, typically worn by some Muslims women - meeting at a house.

"However you do Christmas..we've got a turkey for you," says a voiceover at the end of the advert.

Although the advert - part of a series of five videos to be released in the run up to Christmas - aims to promote a message of inclusiveness, some people took to Twitter to criticise the company's choice to include Muslims, who they claim do not celebrate Christmas.

Some posted Islamophobic comments and went as far as calling for a boycott of Tesco products.

"Christmas advert on TV has 3 Muslim women wearing jihabs celebrating Christmas in their home. It's getting embarrassing," said one Twitter user.

Another one, claiming to be a devout Christian, said they were " very offended".

The company, however, defended its choice.

"Everyone is welcome at Tesco this Christmas and we're proud to celebrate the many ways our customers come together over the festive season," a spokesperson told IBTimes UK.

The company explained its campaign aims to show how millions of people across the UK enjoy the festivity and "how great food sits at the heart of it all".

"Tesco will donate £1 for every fresh turkey bought instore or online, shared between its food charity partners FareShare and The Trussell Trust to help people in need over the festive period," Tesco said on its website.