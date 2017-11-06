Yet again, Google has pulled up misinformation in its search results after a deadly terror attack. According to a report in Gizmodo, the search giant's 'Popular on Twitter' feature backfired after the recent Texas church shooting, as searches for the attacker's name brought up falsified reports and propaganda posts on top.

In the aftermath of the attack, Google searches for 'Devin Patrick Kelley' on Sunday evening (5 November 2017) pulled up the Twitter feed of Paul Joseph Watson – the alt-right editor of InfoWars-affiliated conspiracy website Prison Planet.

Apart from this, other posts in the section, designed to produce topics revolving around a trending event, included misinformation. Some of these false reports said that Kelley's Facebook posts suggested he was a radical Alt-Left with ties to anti-fascist activists Antifa and that he was a Muslim convert.

However, according to the Daily Beast, Kelley had posted a photo of a semi-automatic rifle with the caption "she's a bad bitch" on Facebook. The screenshots of his profile did not reveal anti-fascist connections.

Justin Hendrix from NYC Media Lab also posted a number of tweets revealing the falsified information in search results.

While one post noted that the shooter was a member of 'Together We Rise – a "Pro Bernie Sanders Group" — another named him as Samir Al-Hajeeda.

In reality, Kelley, 26, was discharged from the US Air Force in 2014 and court-martialled in 2012 for assaulting his wife and children, Daily Beast noted. The motive behind the attack was unclear as of Sunday evening, but CBS cited officials as saying that he did not appear to be connected with any terrorist organisation.

Though Google has not provided any comment to Gizmodo, it is worth noting that this is not the first time the tech major has served misinformation. After the Las Vegas attack in October, a 4Chan story, which incorrectly identified the shooter as another man, appeared on its top stories section.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Google for a comment and will update this story as soon as we hear back.