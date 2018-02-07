A Texas man sent off his CV and a formal letter when he applied to join Islamic terror group Isis.

University of Houston graduate Warren Clark wrote to Isis ­– which wants to establish a fundamentalist caliphate across the Middle East and beyond by force of arms – to teach English.

The 33-year-old addressed his letter "Dear Director" and wrote: "I am looking to get a position teaching English to students in the Islamic State.

"I was born and raised in the United States and have always loved teaching others and learning from others as well. My work background is largely in English and I consider working at the University of Mosul to be a great way of continuing my career."

Clark used his jihadi name – Abu Muhammad al-Ameriki – to apply for the position at a university in Northern Iraq. The city was held by Isis until July 2017 when Iraqi forces took back the city.

The job application was uncovered by a George Washington University report on American jihadists in Syria and Iraq, released this week.

The university confirmed that Abu Muhammad was Clark by matching his education and work experience listed in the CV, according to the Daily News.

His CV stated that he worked as a substitute teacher in the Lone Star State before moving to Saudi Arabia to teach English.

George Washington researchers believe Clark successfully travelled to Iraq to join Isis, which has terrorised huge swathes of Syria and Iraq with beheadings, crucifixions, slavery and rape. Clark is still thought to be alive.

The report said that at least 64 Americans had travelled to Iraq and Syria to join Isis. Most of them were male and aged 27.

The survey came as Isis continued to lose ground to US-backed forces in the region. The terror group has lost 98 per cent of the 34,000 square miles it held in Syria and Iraq since its high point in 2014.