A science teacher was all smiles when her mugshot was taken on Monday (20 March), despite facing charges of engaging in a sexual relationship with her student.

Sarah Fowlkes, a 27-year-old science teacher from Lockhart, Texas, turned herself in at the Lockhart Police Station on a warrant and was booked into the Caldwell County Jail, police confirmed.

Fowlkes, who had worked for the school district since October 2014, was allegedly in a relationship with a 17-year-old male student, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Officers first received a report from a school administrator at Lockhart High School about a possible inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher on 10 March. An investigation revealed the male student had been communicating in person and by text with Fowlkes.

Police said their relationship was sexual in nature, according to the Chronicle.

The married teacher was suspended and notice of her conduct sent to the State Board for Educator Certification, Lockhart Independent School District said on Monday via its website.

The online statement also revealed that Lockhart High School not only reported the incident to police and launched an investigation, but also contacted Child Protective Services.

"Lockhart parents entrust their children to us every day, and it is something we do not take lightly. Student safety is the district's most important priority," Superintendent Susan Bohn said in the statement. "As soon as we learned of the report, we acted swiftly to involve law enforcement and CPS to conduct a thorough investigation. The district does not and will not tolerate any improper communication or contact between a teacher and child."

Bohn informed parents that Fowlkes had been arrested and suspended. "Fowlkes will not return to the school district," Bohn said.