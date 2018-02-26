President Donald Trump's older daughter Ivanka has triggered a fresh wave of furious criticism and biting comments over her presence at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The White House adviser spent the weekend attending several sporting events and echoed her father's call for "maximum pressure" on North Korea over its nuclear programme and led the US delegation to the closing ceremonies of the Winter Games.

"We cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country," President Trump tweeted last week acknowledging his daughter's arrival in South Korea.

While some people applauded her decision to stand and clap for both the North and South Korea athletes at the closing ceremonies, many social media users were less than thrilled over her representing her father's administration in South Korea in the Winter Games and leading the US delegation.

"So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony!" Team USA skier Gus Kenworthy tweeted. "We... Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here??"

A number of people sharply criticised Ivanka saying she has "no right" to represent the US on the global stage as an unelected official. Others called out Trump for nepotism, raised questions about potential conflicts of interest given that she has no foreign policy experience and accused Ivanka of using the trip for business.

"Permitting Ivanka Trump to represent America at the closing ceremony of the Olympics is a slap in the face to everyone who's worked hard in life to achieve their position," journalist and filmmaker Steven Beschloss tweeted.

"Remind us of your qualifications again?" another asked.

"You don't represent us," one user asserted.