A court in Thailand has agreed to put a Thai activist on trial for insulting the monarchy. This would be the first royal insult case to be heard by the court during new king King Maha Vajiralongkorn's rule.

Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, 25, on his Facebook account had shared a BBC Thai-language profile of the king, which some said was offensive.

If found guilty, he would face jail sentences of up to 15 years for each offence of defaming, insulting of threatening the monarchy under the lese-majeste law.

However, Jatupat – who was arrested two days after the king ascended the throne in December – has denied all charges against him. He had staged several protests in the past against junta rule in the country.

"Pai denied all charges," Atipong Poopiw, Jatupat's lawyer told Reuters, using Jatupat's pet name.

"We decline to disclose details of how we will fight this case," he added.

The court in the northeastern town of Khon Kaen has also charged Jatupat for violating Thailand's cyber crime law for sharing the link – which was further shared by 2,410 other people – and rejected his request for bail.

Thailand's junta, which has been in the office since the 2014 coup that ousted the government of Yingluck Shinawatra, has always cracked down on critics of the monarchy. However, action against dissidents has increased further after the death of former King Bhumibol Adulyadej in October.

Meanwhile, this week a UN human rights expert and Amnesty International both have condemned the lese-majeste law of the country.

"Constant attacks against Pai reflect how Thailand does not heed international concerns and criticism," Sunai Phasuk, a senior Thailand researcher at New York-based Human Rights Watch, said, adding that the case against Jatupat was a clear example of the crackdown by junta targeting dissidents.