The prime minister of Thailand has released a pop song, and it has gone down like a lead balloon with the public.

Prayuth Chan-ocha released the mid-tempo love song, Diamond Heart, on YouTube, where it has gathered 33,000 dislikes, compared with just 1,000 likes.

The prime minister, who led a military coup in 2014, wrote the lyrics to the song, while vocals are provided by a serving officer, sergeant major Pongsathorn Porjit.

The sentimental lyrics seem to represent Thailand as a woman and talk of a man and his partner overcoming obstacles and finding inspiration from each other over the years.

The first verse says:

"How many years have we gone through together?

"There are always new problems,

"You are the inspiration that makes me fight for you,

"Did you know your smile is my happiness?"

This is not the first time the Thai leader has penned lyrics for a song. He has written such numbers as Returning Happiness to the People, Because You're Thailand and Hope and Faith.

But fans don't seem to think he is getting any better.

"Why don't you go release an album and resign your post. I don't want a leader who writes songs to make himself feel better," tweeted @LifeDriven3

"Awwww, did you say you have a diamond heart, or a minnow's heart?", wrote @shutup2557.

Military coups

But there were a few fans. On Facebook, Maewmeaw Narakmaak wrote: "So amazing. Such good content. Let's encourage each other for the happiness of all Thais."

Prayuth has promised to hold elections a number of times since he seized power from Yingluck Shinawatra, the sister of the billionaire businessman Thaksin Shinawatra, but has failed to allow the South East Asian country to go the polls.

An election law was passed by parliament last month, but more delays may mean there will not be a national ballot until 2019 at the earliest.

Mogul Thaksin Shinawatra was himself prime minister but was toppled by a previous coup in 2006, after his land reforms made him popular with rural voters but made many enemies among the country's military-royalist elite.

The Thai military has a long history of intervening in politics and has seized power 12 times since the end of the absolute monarchy in 1932.