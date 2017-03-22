Thames Water has been fined a record £20m ($24.9m, €23.1m) for dumping raw sewage into the River Thames.

The utility firm admitted six counts of water pollution and other offences at its facilities in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, which poured 1.4 billion litres of effluent into the river.

It is the largest penalty handed to a water utility company for an environmental disaster in the UK.

The spills resulted in hundreds of dead fish and birds, overflowing manholes and sewage spilling into nature reserves, leaving farmers with sick animals. The offences took place between 2013 and 2014.

Environmental damage was caused in the riverside towns of Henley and Marlow.

There were also reports of nappies and other sewage debris spilling into the Thames.

The previous record fine for any water company is £2m paid by Southern Water for an incident in Margate, Kent, over Jubilee Weekend in 2012. The previous record fine paid by Thames Water was the £1m it forked out in January 2016.

Judge Francis Sheridan, at Aylesbury Crown Court, said customers should not be punished with higher bills. He said the fine should be borne by the group's shareholders.

Thames Water chief executive Steve Robertson, who was appointed last September after the spill, said: "We deeply regret each of these incidents at six of our sites during the period 2012-14."

He added: "It was clear that our performance in this part of our region, at that time, was not up to the very high standards that we and our customers expect."

The group said since the spill it had increased staff numbers in key operational roles at the sites and invested heavily to improve reliability.

Robertson said: "As a result, our performance has significantly improved. We understand our huge responsibilities to the environment, have learned from these serious events, and continue to invest at the rate of around £20 million a week on continually improving our service to our customers and the environment."

Thames Water serves 15 million customers, operates 350 sewage works across London and the Thames Valley and is responsible for 68,000 miles of sewer pipes.