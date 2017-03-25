Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title contender Tony Ferguson has called on champion Conor McGregor to drop the title and walk away.

'El Cucuy' is the number two contender for the lightweight title but after his interim title fight against the number one contender Khabib Nurmagomedov was cancelled, he seems to be first in line to face the Irishman. The Russian was taken ill while cutting weight ahead of the fight and since then Ferguson has turned his attention on McGregor.

'The Notorious' is currently taking time off from the octagon as he is expecting his first child with long-term girlfriend Dee Devlin. McGregor, who became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two-weight titles simultaneously, has failed to defend any title thus far, which resulted in him being stripped off his featherweight belt due to inactivity.

McGregor however has his sights set on a fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and recently revealed that the fight is likely to happen this year. The lightweight champions lack of inclination to defend his title is clearly infuriating Ferguson, who is keen to prove that he is the best fighter in the division especially after his chance to prove it against Nurmagomedov was taken away earlier in the year.

"Better get that cardio right son, can't run forever, defend or vacate [the lightweight title]," Ferguson said via his official Twitter account.

"That B***h is Mine, Don't Trip Just Drop It & Walk Away," he added continuing to talk about the lightweight title.

The Dublin resident is contracted to the UFC for at least four more fights and Dana White has made it clear that the UFC will have the final say on McGregor's next fight.