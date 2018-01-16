Victoria Beckham has set pulses racing on the cover of Vogue Spain, forgoing her usually stylish garms for a "nude" look of a flesh-coloured bodysuit.

The 43-year-old fashion designer, who is renowned for a gruelling exercise regime, showed off the fruits of her labour in the eye-catching cover as she reclines on a large wooden table.

The mother of four flaunts her lithe legs and toned arms in the shot as she glares at the camera with a sultry facial expression and bronzed makeup look.

Beckham shared the cover onto her Instagram account with the caption: "Thank you @voguespain ! Had so much fun dancing on set and loved working with @boo_george_studio and @sarafernandezcastro_ . This shoot is so different from anything I've ever done - check out my Stories for behind the scenes clips!! x VB #VogueFebrero".

Some of her 18.4 million followers went wild over the snap, with one person commenting: "That is Hot! Wow! Victoria " while someone else said: "Her legs always look awkward?? Lovely airbrushed legs but not sure what's going on always feels a bit uncouth tbh".

A third added: "You are so beautiful and elegant ❤️".

Beckham's latest editorial shoot seemed to be all about the legs, with another shot featuring her Twist Yoke Midi dress from her own line putting her limbs on full display with its thigh-slits. Another picture saw her in just a pair of high-waisted pants with a cashmere sweater and her famous sparkly Dorothy pumps.

The designer, who has been married to David Beckham since 1999, recently revealed the secret to her youthful looks in an interview with Into The Gloss, admitting to using £648 worth of products for her everyday skincare routine.

She told the online publication: "I used to have quite bad skin when I was younger and I was constantly covering up spots and things like that.

"Luckily, I don't have to worry too much about that anymore. Over time, you learn what works for you. And, you know, I tried some interesting looks in the Spice Girls."