Gigi Hadid's latest Instagram photo has her fans confused because of her striking resemblance with the lip-kit mogul Kylie Jenner. The model shared images from her Vogue Japan photo shoot where she poses for the camera wearing a knitted woolen bra and black shorts.

The 22-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked sexy in the black and white picture. She completed her look with thigh high boots and a sailor cap. However, her full lips and cat eye makeup intrigued many of her fans who thought she looked like the famous Kardashian sister. "She looks so much like Kylie in that pic," one fan said. "Is that Kylie Jenner damn Gigi. Why u gotta look like her in this pic. It makes me hate u," another user, who was perhaps not a fan of Jenner, wrote.

One other social media user thought she looked like Hollywood star Angelina Jolie. "You look like Angelina here," the user said. Most of her followers appeared charmed by her flawless beauty and couldn't help but call her a 'goddess'.

"You are just killing everyone with such posts. You are a Goddess..for real," one fan wrote. "You are stunning," added another.

Gigi was recently under fire after an old video posted by her sister resurfaced on the internet — the video showed the model squinting her eyes as she held up a Buddha biscuit.

Gigi recently walked the ramp for Tommy Hilfiger at the London Fashion Week and was candid about how fame affects her personal life and how being a celebrity makes her vulnerable to negative criticism.

"I would say it's strange to try to navigate and let people see that you're a real person who really cares," she told Elle.

"It's hard to try and let the world know there's a lot about you and your life that they don't see. It's like your life has a backstage, and if people saw what we go through behind-the-scenes on a daily basis, they'd have more of an understanding. So it's learning how to do your best, and make the best out of that weird situation."