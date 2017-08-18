She's back on set filming season 9 of Modern Family, but Ariel Winter still has time to read books in between takes while wearing skimpy attire to impress her 3.6m Instagram fans.

The 19-year-old television star – who plays Jessica Dunphy in the hit American sitcom – proved that she has the brains to go with her beauty in her latest Instagram snap posted yesterday (17 August).

Ariel shared picture of herself holding up a book by Beth Merlin called One S'More Summer, which is about a girl called Gigi Goldstein who is pining for her best friend's man.

She captioned the post: "In between takes I'm reading One S'more Summer by @bethfmerlin@inkmonsterbooks Great read!" and was met with tonnes of comments from her fans.

One said: "Love of my Life, I'll read anything you recommend! Sweet Beauty as Always".

Someone else commented on Ariel's skimpy attire of a blue crop top and tiny hotpants, writing: "That's not shorts that's a belt...wow!"

Another accused her of cosmetically enhancing her looks, adding: "Stop the fillers, you're naturally pretty for now!"

A fourth put: "Posts about reading a book. Most comments are about her looks and body."

Ariel has made a name for herself for her love of scantily clad clothing, often coming under fire by her followers for revealing too much.

After being consistently criticised for her outfits, Ariel posted a rant on Twitter defending her style choices last month.

She wrote: "Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts, and the commentary that I'm 'squeezing' into them or the idea that it's not okay for me to wear shorts.

"It's SUMMER. Get over it. It's hot, I'm obviously going to be wearing minimal clothes."

Ariel is super proud of her body after undergoing breast reduction surgery in 2015 after her breasts grew to a 32F cup size, and is the poster girl for curvy teens around the world.