After Bianca Gascoigne cheated on and publicly dumped boyfriend CJ Meeks while in the Celebrity Big Brother house, the phrase "what comes around, goes around" feels rather pertinent in subsequent events.

Just days after the Channel 4 show ended, strip club manager Gascoigne, 30, was ditched by her on-screen lover Jamie O'Hara.

The footballer, also 30, called time on the "showmance" to focus on family and his three children from his marriage to glamour model Danielle Lloyd.

An insider told The Sun:"They are going to remain firm friends but Jamie needs to spend time with his family first and focus on other things in his life.

"They had a great time in the CBB house but unfortunately it has come to an end."

To her surprise, Gascoigne read about the end of her relationship in the newspapers, and claims she wasn't told personally by O'Hara that he was ending the relationship.

She responded: "I totally respect his decision, obviously children should always come first.

"It would have been more respectful to hear the news from him first rather than reading about it in the newspapers."

Now, cagefighter Meeks – who was planning to propose to Gascoigne before she went on the show – has spoken out about the notion of karma.

He told The Sun: "It's come full circle. It's karma isn't it. What goes around comes around.

"If you treat someone badly then eventually someone's going to treat you badly and I think that's what happened in this case. If you look at what I said, I wasn't spiteful, I wasn't horrible, I just told the truth.

"But she's come back and she's blasted me as pathetic and needy..." he continued.

The sportsman was spotted moving his belongings out of the flat he shared with Gascoigne while she was in the house after the new CBB couple declared their love for one another. Since then, Gascoigne has slammed her ex in the press, stating he is "pathetic and disgusting".

Meeks went on: "Well she's lying and she knows the truth and I know the truth and I think a lot of people know the truth as well...

"She's trying to justify what's she's done. But I can assure you there were no doubts we were well and truly together."

Gascoigne doesn't seem too bothered about her relationship woes, however, as she posted a Twitter clip of herself jovially dancing with a friend from a night out (7 February), captioning the video: "Loved last night @gaslightstjames".