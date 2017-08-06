At the @WildernessHQ festival in Oxfordshire, the selfie photobomber at the back looks vaguely familiar. Dave something or other... pic.twitter.com/tpQ0TgSefz

He has been out of the political limelight for over a year since Britain voted to leave the European Union but even so it was unlikely the former prime minister could go completely incognito at a music festival.

Like the main character in a Where's Wally cartoon, you have to look carefully, but there David Cameron is in a selfie posted on social media at the Wilderness Festival at Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire.

Apart from the two subjects of the image, he is the only one looking directly down the lens and he is pictured with his wife Samantha at the festival that took place over the weekend.

In another image seemingly a far cry from the endless photo ops with world leaders that was a staple of his premiership, he was also pictured at the same festival with a pink-haired woman wearing a garment with the word "Corbyn" emblazoned on the back of it.

The image was posted on Instagram by Lucy Edwards, a London art gallery manager and has got a lot of social media reaction.

It is not clear whether he knew the person he was speaking with was a supporter of the name of the Labour party leader he once jousted with at PMQs, what is clearer is that the ex-premier was wearing an anorak and and apparently drinking a glass of white wine while holding a cigarette.

Miss Edwards, whose username is laeedwards, said: "Couldn't have even planned it (big Dave C in the house, shame he can't read)".

There hasn't been this much reaction to the former prime minister on social media since the time when Samantha Cameron posted on Instagram an image of her and her husband's feet on the day of their 21st wedding anniversary.

The Wilderness festival featured artists like Grace Jones, Bonobo, Two Door Cinema Club as well as yoga workshops, a spa and horse riding.

It took place at Cornbury Park, near Witney, whose constituency Cameron represented for 15 years.