The nation is still mourning the loss of Love Island. But we're set to move on quicker than Kelly Brook after a break-up because that lonely void at 9pm every night will soon be filled with a brand new replacement: Make or Break.

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay's beds are still warm after winning the third series of Love Island, but there's an eerily similar show launching on Channel 5 on Monday 7 August, and it's on every weekday for two weeks.

It will be just as dramatic as its predecessor and premieres mere days after Celebrity Big Brother, following it up at 10pm.

Make or Break will involve eight couples whose relationships have reached breaking point as they are whisked off to a tropical Mexican resort.

They will find out whether their current squeezes are right for them on the trip. Though going abroad may feel a bit gratuitous to decipher that, it gives it a Love Island edge, and we all know how those tans and beach bods went down with the public.

It all seems a bit more serious than Love Island, with expert-led behaviour workshops, challenges and sex therapy sessions aiming to give each participant a deeper understanding of themselves, and each other. It will certainly make a change from Olivia Attwood's dicksand woes and Kem and Chris' rap sessions, to say the least.

On arriving at the resort, each couple's relationship is put "on a break" and they are forced to swap partners every 48 hours. This means that the temptation to play away might prove too much for some.

The eight couples starring on Make Or Break are: Beth and David, Karl and Holly, Ell and Andy, Ellie and Connor, Matty and Jess, Che and Nikita, Sophii and Richard, and Stephen and Abbi.

Make or Break airs on Channel 5 at 10pm on Monday 7 August.