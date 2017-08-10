Attention dog lovers — pug cafe is opening in London for one day only.

The pop-up will open on Saturday 9 September at The Book Club in Shoreditch, when proud pug owners will come together to let the public play with their pets.

The cafe will offer the usual refreshments for humans, including sandwiches and cakes, but the dogs will have their own menu featuring treats and "puggacinos".

Tickets for pug owners are £5 and £10 for pug lovers.

A proportion of the booking fee will be donated to The French & Pug Dog Foundation, which helps rescue and home dogs.

How do I get tickets?

Spaces for the event will no doubt fill up quickly, so it's advised to book your spot in advance.

You can book a place from 11am on Saturday 19 August at Pugcafe.co.uk.

You need to email the Pug Cafe your booking request. The email address will be released on Pugcafe.co.uk, Facebook and Instagram.

Use the subject line London Booking Request and include the following information:

Your full name

Whether you are a pug owner or pug lover (plus how many pugs or pug crosses you are bringing – max 3 in one booking). Please include their names, whether they are a pug cross and attach a high quality photo to the email.

Contact number.

Human group size (please including yourself).

The website reads: "Please keep to an absolute minimum of 2 humans per 1 pug. Please note we are able to cater for a few groups and families up to the size of 4 but we will not be able to fulfil all requests and may come back to you with an alternative time slot or option to reduce guests.

"If you are bringing more than one pug then you can bring more guests with you at a ratio of 1 pug: 2 humans. Please put in your request and we will try to fulfil it."

Your 1st and 2nd preferred time slots. The 70 minute time slots available are: 9am, 10.10am, 11.20am, 12.30pm, 1.40pm, 2.50pm and 4pm.

If you have been successful, you will be emailed with a time slot. You will need to confirm you would like to go ahead within 24 hours. You will then be emailed a PayPal link so you can pay the booking fee.

Bring your booking confirmation on the day– either in print or on your phone.