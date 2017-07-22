Theresa May has received an unusual request while hosting a garden party in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister was holding an LGBT reception in the gardens of Number 10 as part of a celebration of pride season.

Similar gatherings have taken place under Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron.

But Theresa May got a bit more detail than she had expected when she started talking to two sailors.

At the event were a host of campaigners, journalists, politicians and members of the armed forces including a group of sailors.

According to the Times Diary, May started talking to the men about the challenging conditions they face while on a submarine.

One point that was raised was the poor internet speeds.

May said: "That is an issue we can certainly look into improving."

The sailors thanked her for looking into the matter, but the topic didn't end there.

One of the sailors explained in detail why they needed better internet speeds, saying that "the problem is we can't download any porn."

He added that pornographic material had to be taken onto submarines via a hard drive instead.

As the conversation turned to adult entertainment, she "swiftly moved away" to find some other guests to speak to.