Theresa May has defended the controversial hike in National Insurance for people who are self-employed.

The British prime minister was in Brussels for her last meeting with European leaders before the triggering of Article 50.

She told a press conference that the Budget announcement, which will mean that millions of self-employed workers pay around £240 more per year, was made to adapt to a changing labour market.

She said that the change will mean that lower-paid self-employed workers would benefit.

"We did make some difficult decisions in the Budget yesterday. Is it fair? I think it is fair to close the gap in contributions between two people doing the same work and using the same public services to make the same contribution to wider society," she said, the BBC reported.

The government has been in the firing line that it had broken a key manifesto pledge which ruled out rises in NIC, VAT and income tax until 2020. The changes will mean that the 9% NIC rate would go up to 10% in 2018 and 11% in 2019 for those earning between £8,060 and £43,000.

The policy had caused some rancour from some Conservative MPs whose constituents would be hardest hit.

But May said that the change in the employment landscape was "eroding the tax base" and added that the policy would mean that lower paid self-employed workers would be "better off".

Meanwhile the Irish prime minister Enda Kenny said he supports the idea of the UK paying £50bn to leave the EU, telling reporters: "When you sign on for a contract you commit yourself to participation. And obviously the extent of that level of money will be determined," according to Sky News.

But UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has dismissed any demands for such a divorce settlement, initially proposed by EU negotiator Michel Barnier.

Johnson told the BBC that it was "not reasonable" to pay into the EU once it had left the union.

"I think we have illustrious precedent in this matter, and you will doubtless recall the 1984 Fontainebleau Summit in which Mrs Thatcher said she wanted her money back, and I think that is exactly what we will get," he said.