Theresa May will face tough questions from MPs over her 12-point Brexit plan as she takes part in prime minister's questions (PMQs) on Wednesday (18 January).

The House of Commons grilling will come after the prime minister revealed on Tuesday that the UK Government would not seek to maintain membership of the EU's single-market.

The Conservative premier also announced that she was willing to trade on default World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules with the EU if the UK is offered a "punitive" trade arrangement by Brussels.

"Britain would not – indeed we could not – accept such an approach," she said.

"And while I am confident that this scenario need never arise – while I am sure a positive agreement can be reached – I am equally clear that no deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain."

The Lancaster House speech comes just two months before May plans to invoke Article 50 – the mechanism to break from Brussels – and trigger talks with the EU by the end of March.

May's 12-point Brexit plan Government will provide certainty and clarity to politicians and businesses. UK will 'control our own laws' by quitting the European Court of Justice. May will strengthen the 'precious union' between England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland. There will be no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. UK will 'control' EU immigration, while recruiting the 'brightest and the best' from around the world. Government will seek a reciprocal residency rights deal for EU and UK workers 'as soon as possible'. May has promised to protect workers' rights. Ministers will seek a 'bold' and 'comprehensive' free trade agreement with the EU. UK will seek a customs agreement so that it can broker its own trade deals with non-EU nations. May will keep European science and innovation ties in a bid to keep the UK a 'world leader'. UK will continue to work with the EU in bid a bid to combat the threat of terrorism. Ministers will seek to avoid a 'cliff edge' and seek a smooth split from the EU.

The prime minister's critics have warned that her so-called "hard Brexit" stance could have a detrimental impact on the UK's economy and workers' rights.

"Theresa May has made clear that she is determined to use Brexit to turn Britain into a bargain basement tax haven on the shores of Europe," said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

"She makes out this is a negotiating threat to the 27 EU countries but it's actually a threat to the British people's jobs, services and living standards.

"We welcome that the prime minister has listened to the case we've been making about the need for full tariff-free access to the single market but are deeply concerned about her reckless approach to achieving it."

May will attend PMQs before a speech at the 47th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday morning.

Chancellor Philip Hammond is also expected to address the elite conference as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping and outgoing US Secretary of State John Kerry.