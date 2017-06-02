Theresa May's personal approval ratings have plummeted, according to a poll on Friday (2 June), as the wheels continue to fall off the Conservative election campaign.

Ipsos Mori found the prime minister's disapproval ratings to now be on par with the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Both of them find dissatisfaction with 50% of voters.

Last month, 35% of the electorate disapproved of May compared with 58% for Corbyn.

"Here's more evidence of the Conservatives' wobbly week, with Labour improving again and the last two weeks of campaigning seeing a big hit to the prime minister's personal ratings," said Ipsos's Gideon Skinner.

There has also been a 23 point swing away from May to Jeremy Corbyn when people were asked who they thought would be a better prime minister.

May still leads Corbyn by 50% to 35% in response to the question. But the Labour leader has made huge gains from last month when May led him by 61% to 23%.

The findings will only add to Theresa May's woes as she sees her personal ratings disintegrate in the aftermath of her social care U-turn.

On 1 June, a separate poll revealed that Londoners now believe Corbyn would make a better prime minister than May.

YouGov found that Labour's lead over the Tories in London has surged to 17 points - as big a lead as they have had since New Labour's 1997 landslide.

Corbyn's personal lead over May is less emphatic, with 37% of Londoners saying he would make the best prime minister compared to 34% for the incumbent.

But that still represents an extraordinary turnaround from last month, when May led Corbyn by 38% to 32%.

In recent days May has attempted to refocus her campaign on the issue of Brexit after a manifesto pledge to make more elderly people pay for their social care threatened to derail it.

The YouGov poll was commissioned by the London Evening Standard. The new editor, former Conservative chancellor George Osborne, has relished in giving his former colleague a pasting on an almost daily basis.

Commenting on Labour's 17 point lead over the Tories in London, which has more than trebled in a month, Professor Philip Cowley, director of Queen Mary University's Mile End Institute, said: "This wasn't part of the Conservative script for the election.

"They didn't expect to be looking at potential losses in London. It's also striking how the smaller parties are struggling in the capital. The combined Labour and Conservative vote in London is now higher than at any time since 1979."