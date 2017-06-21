"Humility and resolve" are Prime Minister Theresa May's two watch words as her government's top policies are unveiled in the Queen's Speech on Wednesday 21 June.

The Conservative premier has promised new laws to "make a success" of the UK's exit from the EU, as the two-year-long divorce talks between Britain and Brussels begin.

One of the draft pieces of legislation, the Civil Liability Bill, is designed to protect consumers by reducing motor insurance premiums and tackling "widespread abuses" across the claims management sector.

There is also a Domestic Violence and Abuse bill as well as a Tenants' Fees Bill to help fix the "dysfunctional" housing market.

"This Queen's Speech is about recognising and grasping the opportunities that lie ahead for the United Kingdom as we leave the European Union," May said.

"It is about delivering a Brexit deal that works for all parts of the UK while building a stronger, fairer country by strengthening our economy, tackling injustice and promoting opportunity and aspiration.

"The election result was not the one I hoped for, but this Government will respond with humility and resolve to the message the electorate sent. We will work hard every day to gain the trust and confidence of the British people, making their priorities our priorities

She added: "At the same time, much work needs to be done to build a fairer society where people can go as far as their talents will take them and no one is held back because of their background.

"So this is a government with purpose. Determined to deliver the best Brexit deal. Intent on building a stronger economy and a fairer society.

"Committed to keeping our country safe, enhancing our standing in the wider world and bringing our United Kingdom closer together. Putting ourselves at the service of millions of ordinary working people for whom we will work every day in the national interest."

But despite May's talk of "purpose", the Conservatives go into the Queen's Speech without settling an agreement with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). The "confidence and supply" pact makes it easier for the Tories, now without a majority of MPs in the House of Commons, to pass legislation.

In light of May's blow at the general election, the Conservatives are expected to drop their so called "dementia tax". The policy would have seen elderly people in England have to pay for their social care costs if they owned assets worth more than £100,000. The government could also drop a plan to scrap free school lunches for all infant pupils in England and Wales.

"Theresa May has no mandate for the direction she is taking the country. This is the first time in decades that a Prime Minister will propose a Queen's Speech without a Commons' majority," said Tom Brake, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesman.

"Her failure to reach a deal in time with the DUP doesn't bode well for the tough Brexit talks ahead. Theresa May must now abandon her plans for an extreme Brexit and agree to work with other parties to get the best possible deal for the country," said Brake.