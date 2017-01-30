Prime Minister Theresa May has issued a stark warning to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon not to expect any special treatment for Scotland in talks to exit the European Union.

May, who was speaking before a meeting of the devolved administrations and the UK government, said that she had a mandate to deliver a Brexit deal "for the whole of the UK."

Sturgeon however is adamant that Scotland be allowed to remain within the European single market, The Times reports, The newspaper said that Scotland's paper on Brexit - Scotland's Place in Europe - which sets out the case for its own deal for Scotland, will be a topic of discussion at the joint ministerial committee meeting in Cardiff on Monday.

The UK government is not expected to make any decision on the plans for several months, the newspaper noted..

Carwyn Jones, the First Minister of Wales and Leanne Wood, the leader of Plaid Cymru have also put forward proposals to remain in the single market, just like Scotland.

"We will not agree on everything, but that doesn't mean we will shy away from the necessary conversations and I hope we will have further constructive discussions today," May said.

"We have also had the Supreme Court judgement, which made clear beyond doubt that relations with the EU are a matter for the UK government and UK parliament. We should not forget that means MPs representing every community in the UK will be fully involved in the passage of Article 50 through parliament."

May added that since the UK had voted to leave the EU, it was the government's responsibility to "deliver on that mandate and secure the right deal for the whole of the UK."

Sturgeon says hard Brexit could be economically disastrous

Sturgeon however urged May to "heed the voice of Scotland and those of the other devolved governments."

She said a hard Brexit could be "economically disastrous" for the UK and "catastrophic" for jobs, investments and living standards in Scotland.

"The prime minister has also warned that it could herald a new economic model which leaves the UK as a low-wage, deregulated country where job insecurity is high and where workers' rights are stripped away.," Sturgeon said.

She added: "We have compromised by publishing detailed proposals to keep Scotland in the European single market even if the rest of the UK leaves. The prime minister has a chance to show she is serious about her pledge to properly consider those proposals."

Scotland has dropped one of its key principles for Scottish independence - that of full membership of the EU, The Times said, adding that instead, senior SNP party members want to follow a Norway-style model that will allow Scotland to remain within the single market but not in the EU.

According to sources, the Times said this would give Scotland the benefits of a European single market and at the same time keeping its trade within the UK unchanged. It will also give Scotland control over fishing.

A senior SNP source said that this option was the "best of both worlds". The UK is the biggest market for Scotland followed by the EU. The source said that Scotland could seek to become a full EU member at a later time.