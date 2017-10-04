Theresa May's Conservative Party conference speech went down like a lead balloon to almost all those those who witnessed it. A concerning security breach, a coughing fit and some less than secure background props made it seem like nothing could go right for the Prime Minister.

Her speech was effectively ruined as she struggled to suppress a sore throat for nearly half an hour - resulting in many mocking, or even worse, pitying the PM on social media.

However, Mrs May obviously saw the funny side after she responded to the fiasco with an excellent tweet.

The PM showed a picture of her conference speech resting alongside cough medicine and throat lozenges normally used to help with a tickly cough.

Clearly her approach is 'If you can't beat them, join them.'

Although her speech was roundly considered a disaster by those outside the auditorium, her witty response has garnered praise from other users.

Needless to say some used it as another chance to make poke fun of the Prime Minister.