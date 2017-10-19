As more women in Hollywood join forces to speak out against the disgraced Harvey Weinstein, Kristen Stewart called attention to another underlying issue – the harassment faced by the not-so high-profile women in showbiz.

"I can't tell you how many times I've saved makeup artists — because it trickles down to makeup artists, camera assistants—from DPs who are like, 'Hey babe,' you know like, it happens on lesser scales, too," the 27-year-old actress said, speaking during the Elle Women in Hollywood event on Monday (16 October).

Explaining that it's not just the top actresses, who have been harassed by those in power, Stewart continued, "And when I say saved, I mean momentarily been like, "Don't, f***er!" And then they're embarrassed for one second but then it just keeps going every single day."

"Those girls are as duct-taped as one could possibly be because they are in fear of getting their next job, as every actress is, too, same deal," added the Twilight star.

Stewart, who joined A-listers such as Jennifer Lawrence and Reese Witherspoon at the event, also appeared to take a dig at Weinstein, the movie mogul, who has been accused of rape, sexual harassment and assault by many in the industry.

"I just want to express how thankful I am to hear what is typically a sort of like murmured, pseudo-conversation because we've all been talking about this forever — not to make it specific, but it is, about this m**********r," the Personal Shopper star said noting that she feels "sick" hearing the harassment stories that have been surfacing each day.

"So, kudos to those who felt hopeful and comfortable enough to be caught and received and heard by those around them, that made it okay to allow themselves to feel better," added Stewart.

What began with Ashley Judd's revelations in a New York Times' exposé, has snowballed into a major scandal. Since the investigative report, Weinstein got fired from his own company, split from his wife Georgina Chapman and has been expelled from Academy of Motion Pictures.