Manchester United legend Gary Neville slammed Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey for failing to do the "most basic things" in Arsenal's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Arsene Wenger welcomed Sanchez and Laurent Koscielny back to the starting lineup as the duo were making their first appearance of the season. Despite the return of the north London club's two key players, they suffered a crushing loss at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Gunners manager admitted that "everything" was wrong with his side's performance in Arsenal's latest defeat, which was their second loss in three league games. Their club legend Theirry Henry stressed that he cannot relate to his former club after their "unwatchable" display against the Merseyside club.

The Arsenal manager fielded Xhaka and Ramsey in the central midfield, while starting Danny Welbeck ahead of summer signing Alexandre Lacazette. Neville criticised Wenger's team selection, and also slammed the Emirates club for not paying attention to threats in big games.

"When you're at a football club, you all take the blame. I can't personally look any further than the players," Neville told Sky Sports.

"I don't think the team is correct. setting up with [Granit] Xhaka and [Aaron] Ramsey in central midfield at Anfield, with Sanchez and Ozil just outside them is never going to be enough with Liverpool the way they are. I've never understood the lack of attention to the opposition.

"You play against an Arsenal team 10 or 15 years ago and at United, Darren Fletcher comes into the team to sit to the right-hand side. You play against Liverpool, you have to go and mark Steven Gerrard on the right because you know he's going to whip crosses in. You have to pay attention to the threats and Arsenal never do that in games.

"The issue today I had in the first 15 or 20 mins - and why I was as scathing I was - is because Ozil, Sanchez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xhaka, Ramsey, they didn't do most basic things I think every fan, manager, and player knows - when the ball goes past you and it goes towards your goal and your team-mates are struggling, you run back as quickly as you can.

"You're told that at the age of five. Aged 12 or 13, you're told to get into your shape quickly and when you get into the first team you're told about transition - give the ball way, get back in, transition, transition."