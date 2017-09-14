Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he had no role to play in the decision that saw his Sevilla counterpart Eduardo Berizzo sent off during the 2-2 draw between the two sides at Anfield.

After falling behind to an early goal from Ben Yedder, Liverpool led at half-time in their Champions League opener thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah before Sevilla pulled back an equaliser through Joaquín Correa after 72 minutes.

Manager Berizzo was not in the dugout to celebrate the goal that would earn his side a valuable point, however, having been sent off for an incident that saw him refuse to give the ball back to Reds defender Joe Gomez after it had gone out for a throw in.

Berizzo threw the ball away as Gomez approached him, forcing the 20-year-old down the touchline to retrieve it. That move saw him promptly ordered down the tunnel by match official Danny Makkelie.

After the final whistle had been blown, Klopp approached the opposition dugout to shake hands but a row broke out involving the Sevilla and Liverpool staff with the German coach heard shouting, "what have I done, what have I done? I didn't get him sent off," – the insinuation perhaps being the Liverpool boss had encouraged the referee to dismiss his Sevilla counterpart earlier in the match.

Speaking to BT Sport, Klopp admitted the visitors "didn't like him too much" after that final incident, but insisted he was not involved in the decision that saw Berizzo walk.

"No, the coach was no problem," Klopp said when asked what had happened after the final whistle had been blown. "Do I like this situation? Probably not but I don't think I had any influence on the decision of the referee [to send off Berizzo]. I didn't ask for it or whatever. In the end, probably the bench thought I was responsible for his red card or whatever it was, so they didn't like me too much but it is not important."

After recovering from their early setback, Liverpool had a chance to wrap up the contest before half-time when Sadio Mane won a penalty for his side. Firmino had the chance to double his tally for the night but the Brazil international struck the post, missing the opportunity to give his side some breathing space.