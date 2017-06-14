"I'm 100 metres away and I'm absolutely covered in ash," BBC presenter George Clarke, who lives in Grenfell Tower on the Lancaster West Estate in Latimer Road, told Radio 5 Live after escaping death.

"It's so heartbreaking, I've seen someone flashing their torches at the top level and they obviously can't get out."

Dramatic television footage of the blaze showed the entire building on fire, with flames leaping out of all openings. Around 200 fire-fighters and 40 fire engines are tackling a huge blaze that has engulfed the tower. The fire was reported at around 1.16am BST on Wednesday (14 June). The cause of the fire is still unclear.

Eyewitnesses have said that a number of people stuck on upper floors have jumped to escape the flames. One woman with two young children was seen shouting for help from the eleventh floor, while another man was seen waving his shirt out of the window and begging people outside the tower for help.

People are comparing the fire to the 9/11 twin tower blaze. Khalid Sarang, who lives in a neighbouring block, said it was like "hell on earth".

"I have friends who live on the top floor and I can't get them on the phone. There is a family of four trapped up there now screaming. The first thing I heard was the screams and I came running out," Sarang added.