Everton interim boss David Unsworth should not be held accountable for his side's loss to Leicester City on Sunday (29 October) according to Gary Neville, who has blasted defenders Leighton Baines, Ashley Williams and Phil Jagielka for not taking responsibility during the Toffees' time of need.

The beleaguered Merseysiders suffered their sixth Premier League defeat of the season against Leicester at the King Power Stadium and are now camped in the relegation zone with just eight points from their opening 10 matches.

Unsworth, who is now incredibly unlikely to be handed the reins at Goodison on a permanent basis after the debacle in the Midlands, played a mixture of young players and older heads in the defeat by the Foxes. Neville thinks the more experienced contingent, namely Baines, Williams and Jagielka, are hindering the Everton stalwart by failing to stand up and drag their side out of the mire they find themselves in.

"We always point, when young players make mistakes it's a lack of experience, when old players make mistakes it's because they're too old. It's the same with managers," Neville said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, relayed by the Daily Mail.

"I think it's wrong to point to Unsworth's lack of experience as the reason why they lost that game. Everton probably would have lost that game with an experienced manager maybe.

"Those experienced players at the back disappoint me continuously. They should take responsibility, they don't, they shy away from responsibility. It's easy to point at the coach but you're not telling me David Unsworth before the game has said 'By the way I want you to leave big gaps between full-back and centre-back'.

"They should know. Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka, Ashley Williams have played hundreds of thousands of games. Close your spaces and gaps, it's ridiculous.

"We're killing Unsworth because he's lost a couple of games, it's ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous. Those players there, they want shooting for that."

Everton's dire beginning to the new season has the turned their sights away from the top four to mere consolidation. There does not seem to be a host of potential candidates to choose from, but the Toffees hierarchy are set to make their first move and approach Burnley boss Sean Dyche, who oversaw a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at Turf Moor on Monday.

The former Millwall defender is not Farhad Moshiri's first-choice to fill the vacant post at Goodison Park - the British-Iranian is seemingly enamoured by Watford manager Marco Silva, who was only placed in the Vicarage Road hotseat a few months ago.

Dyche recently admitted he is flattered by suggestions linking him with a move to Goodison Park, but the Burnley boss is solely concentration on matters concerning the Clarets as speculation swirls around his future.

"I just keep getting on with my job, simple as that," Dyche told Sky Sports. "We just keep getting on with it. That's my focus and my team's focus.

"We have to do planning of course, but generally we take each game as it comes, we work on that, then we process the information, debrief it and we move forward again and keep that clarity of thought. That's how we keep going."