Katie Price has spoken out about the online abuse faced by her disabled son.

The reality TV star is campaigning to make internet trolling a specific criminal offence and is due to give evidence to a Commons committee this week.

Price's 15-year-old son, who is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi Syndrome, has been the target of online trolls, including a 19-year-old who received a caution from Sussex Police last year.

Speaking on ITV's Peston on Sunday, she said: "Harvey was getting racial abuse, they were mocking him, doing sex videos on him, putting him in t-shirts.

"He's got complex special needs - I've got five children but they always pick on him."

Price said she had taken complaints to the police but they had been unable to charge anyone because of a lack of legislation.

She said she had got two people arrested and the police had seized computers, but could not charge anyone.

"If I said something on the street about someone, you'd get arrested or whatever, but why is it online it doesn't seem strong enough?

"If you go to buy a car, you need to give your address, you need to have some kind of security, and they need to do that online."

MP Stella Creasy, who also appeared on Robert Peston's show, showed support for Price's campaign.

Creasy became a direct target of internet trolls when she came out in support of the inclusion of women - namely Jane Austen - on British banknotes.

"The police and the CPS need to be much better at using the harassment legislation and put the victim at the centre of it," Creasy said.

"The police and the CPS see it as the language used rather than the targeting of somebody."