Thibaut Courtois has moved to quell the worst fears of Chelsea fans, assuring them he is not planning to leave Stamford Bridge despite recurrent reports linking him with a big-money move to Real Madrid. The Belgium international said that he is currently "enjoying the success" of Antonio Conte's side after the Premier League leaders beat Manchester United on Monday night (13 March), earning themselves a date with Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Courtois, 24, has been linked with a switch to the reigning Champions League winners ever since he impressed for their cross-town rivals during a three-season loan stint at Atletico Madrid. He helped Diego Simeone's side conquer La Liga ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as gaining Europa League and Copa del Rey titles.

In December last year The Telegraph said Chelsea had slapped a stunning £73m (€83.3m) price tag on Courtois when Real Madrid enquired about his services last summer. They added the Blues were ready to hand him a new lucrative deal to ward off interest in upcoming transfer windows

But Courtois is yet to commit his future to the club and speculations have re-emerged after Keylor Navas suffered a notable downgrade in form during the current campaign.

Radio station Cadena Cope recently reported that the Chelsea keeper is "crazy" about the possibility of moving to Zinedine Zidane's side as his wife and daughter still live in the Spanish capital.

Marca reports Real Madrid sent scouts to the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United to watch Courtois, as well as David De Gea.

However, speaking with Onda Cero after the game, Courtois played down those reports, saying that he is currently happy and focused at Chelsea.

"No," he said when asked whether he plans to be back in Madrid next season. "Right now I am enjoying the success we are having here and I am focused on this. I am enjoying it a lot here and I am focused on trying to win the Premier League."

Elsewhere, Diego Costa encouraged Courtois and Eden Hazard to snub overtures from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to stay at Stamford Bridge for the long term.

"Damn, if Madrid sign Hazard and Courtois... Poor Chelsea," Costa said to Cope. "He [Hazard] is a top, top player. I think that Barcelona and Madrid will put their eyes on him sooner or later. Hazard is happy here but we all know that when a team like that come calling... He's a calm and happy guy, people love him too much here. He is a world-class player. It's normal that other clubs want him but I hope he stays.

"Courtois is a great goalkeeper and teams like Madrid always want great keepers. They also have a good one in Keylor Navas. Thibaut is under contract here. If he leaves it would be a shame because a team like Chelsea need a goalkeeper like him. But we know that Thibaut likes Spain very much, his family lives there... he is happy here too, but in the future you never known."