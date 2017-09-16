Following Islamic State's claiming of responsibility for the explosion on a packed London Tube train on 15 September, British Twitter users wasted no time in looking to make light of the terror group's supposed actions.

Having put its name to terror attacks at Westminster Bridge, Manchester and London Bridge, a message from the Amaq news agency, a propaganda site for Islamic State (Isis), claiming responsibility for the Parsons Green Tube explosion came as no surprise. "The bombing of the IED in the London tube was carried out by a unit affiliated to the Islamic State," it said.

But hours later, as Londoners returned to use the capital city's Tube, bus and train networks the following morning, Twitter users piled into the trending hashtag #ThingsIslamicStateShouldClaim.

The hashtag was the third most popular Twitter topic in London at the time of publication, and the fourth most popular across the entire UK.

Light-hearted suggestions included stepping barefoot on Lego and upturned plugs, miniature 'explosions' caused by yoghurt pots, sandwiches not included in supermarket meal-deals, and "that gross watery bit when you forget to shake the ketchup".

Here are some of the highlights: