US pop star Ariana Grande triumphantly resumed her Dangerous Woman World Tour on 7 June, two weeks after the Manchester terror attack which killed 22 people.

The Break Free singer headlined the AccorHotels Arena in Paris and paid tribute to victims of the bombing which took place at her Manchester show on 22 May.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared just hours before she took the stage, Grande, 23, posted a photo of the Eiffel Tower and said: "First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart. Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you."

Following a successful return at the end of the night, Grande added: "Merci, Paris. Je t'aime. Grateful to be back."

In a short video clip, the singer is seen interacting with fans at the front of the stage and holding their hands.

Other footage filmed by fans show the pop star singing through tears the emotionally-charged One Last Time and Over The Rainbow, the Judy Garland classic which Grande covered at the One Love Manchester charity concert.

Security was extra tight at the venue with concert-goers given thorough pat-downs, bag searches and checked by sniffer dogs while roads nearby were blocked. Prior to the concert, Paris police stated security would be heightened given the "powerful symbolic context" of the show. Backpacks were also reportedly banned from the venue.

Paris has been subjected to a string of terror attacks in recent months, including an incident just hours before Grande's concert which saw police shoot a man dead after he attacked an officer outside the Notre-Dame cathedral.

In November 2015, 130 people died when terrorists went on a mass shooting spree across Paris, including at the Bataclan Theatre while Eagles Of Death Metal were performing.

It was the second time Grande has performed since the Manchester attack – the Beauty And The Beast singer hosted One Love Manchester concert on 4 June which raised millions for victims and their families. The concert, which streamed live on the BBC, featured performances by the likes of Justin Bieber, Take That, Liam Gallagher, Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus.

After the terror attack, which occurred at the Manchester Arena, Grande immediately flew home to Florida and postponed her mammoth tour. The Dangerous Woman World Tour resumes at the Halle Tony Garnier in Lyon, France on 9 June.

Watch Ariana Grande perform One Last Time in Paris: