One in three US voters believes President Donald Trump deserves an 'F' for his first two months in office.

The president, who has fared poorly in several approval rating polls of late, was given the low grade by 32% of respondents in a recent survey from McClatchy-Marist.

The poll showed just 15% of voters felt Trump deserved an 'A' for his time as president thus far, while 22% gave him a 'B', and 15% each gave him a 'C' and a 'D'.

The director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion in New York Lee Miringoff explained Trump's support from Republicans was faltering – describing this as a dangerous sign for the president.

"There's no honeymoon," Miringoff explained. "He's spending political capital that he didn't acquire on Election Day. And he hasn't done anything to cultivate it."

In particular, people found Trump's use of the social media platform Twitter to be 'a distraction', with 70% stating they found it to be so, while six out of 10 people claimed they were embarrassed by the president's conduct.

In addition 60% of voters said they did not trust the president, while 39% said they did.

Trump's first few months in office have been somewhat rocky. His administration has been plagued by leaks, including information that confirmed that members of Trump's team met with the Russian ambassador prior to Trump's inauguration.

An investigation into Russia's alleged involvement in the US election is ongoing.

In addition, Trump's push to repeal and replace Obamacare – one of his campaign promises – failed at the first hurdle, an embarrassing setback for the president, who failed to garner enough support from within his own party to get the bill through the House.