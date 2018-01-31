As the so-called Tide Pod Challenge continues to be a strange monument to our twisted times, a baker in Texas has decided to poke fun at the horror story with something you should certainly be eating: cake.

San Antonio-based custom bakers Cakes By Jandy posted a picture of their Tide Pod pan dulce on instagram to applause from most users. "I'm ready for laundry day... Tide Pod anyone?" the company jokingly wrote, before adding: "*Warning: Please do NOT eat tide pods, thank you*."

It's not the first Tide Pod themed food stuff making light of the alarming teen trend of eating the detergent. One pizzeria in New York kicked off the foodie trend by using dyed cheese to create a pizza-pie resembling the chemical detergents.

While most of the commenters on Instagram seemed to love the Tide Pod pan dulce, one user expressed anger that they did not think it was funny, going so far as to say that the bakers "should be totally ashamed".

Instagram user thatsdalia responded: "Chill it's just bread."

Pan dulce is the name of a variety of Mexican sweet breads including besos, conchas and cuernos. This variety is conchas, a kind of sweet bun.

The Tide Pod challenge is a disturbing internet trend where teenagers record videos of themselves attempting to eat the detergent. In one shocking incident, a 17-year-old was rushed to hospital after his attempt to put three of the capsules in his mouth left him with burns to his windpipe, oesophagus, stomach and lungs.

"Our laundry packs are a highly concentrated detergent meant to clean clothes and they're used safely in millions of households every day," Tide has previously advised. "They should only be used to clean clothes and kept up [on a high shelf], closed and away from children."