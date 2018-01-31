Who would have thought that the day would come when we could use the words "Peter Dinklage", "Morgan Freeman" and "rap battle" in one sentence?

Yet that glorious day has arrived in the form of a Super Bowl commercial and it's even better than we could have ever imagined.

Yes, Game of Thrones' Tyrion and the Morgan (the king of voice-over) show off their best rapping and lip-syncing skills in a new commercial that will very nearly eclipse the action on the field come 4 February.

The one-minute promo sees the duo go head to head as they are coached by hip-hop heavyweights Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes.

In the Doritos Blaze corner is Dinklage, 48, and 80-year-old Freeman is repping Mountain Dew Ice. Basically, fire has been pitted against ice.

"Morgan is amazing at everything that he does," Elliot told Entertainment Weekly. " We thought that he was just an actor, but clearly you see that he's coming for the rappers' spot too! We all should be a little scared right now! Morgan and Peter, actually.

A quick scan of the internet and the general consensus is that final product is everything and more.

"I've watched this too many times. I need a nap," one person said. Another observed:"I've never been so glad I didn't skip a commercial...because my favourite one was FIRE.

A third decided that Dinklage was the clear winner: "Sorry, Morgan. You ain't got nothin on Mr. Lannister."

Many more felt it was already the best Super Bowl offering for this year with one saying: "I'm calling it- this will be the best commercial of the super bowl this year."

A second added: "Behold: The greatest commercial ever made in the history of commercials."

The 2018 Super Bowl is set to take place at the US Bank Stadium, in Minneapolis on Sunday 4 February. Justin Timberlake will provide the entertainment when he headlines the half-time show during The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles game.