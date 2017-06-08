SPOILER ALERT FOR HOUSE OF CARDS SEASON 6

After Donald Trump was elected president in November, there were mixed emotions across the country. Since then, revelations about alleged links to Russia have diminished trust in the administration.

Before season 6 of House of Cards was released on Netflix, actress Robin Wright joked that Donald Trump had "stolen all our ideas". But one speech from the latest season is sending chills down viewers' spines.

During the sixth season of the popular Netflix show, Frank and Claire Underwood managed to manipulate their way back into the White House after a controversial election that left Americans divided.

The Machiavellian duo faced off against Republican rival Will Conway, but managed to bend the constitution to ensure their win - despite the fact that half the nation had supported Conway.

(Remember, in the land of reality, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by more than 3 million votes over Donald Trump.)

Frank, played by Kevin Spacey, is in the process of being sworn in when he breaks the fourth wall and turns to the camera to deliver a speech that some have pointed out echoes the real-life America in 2017.

His speech reads:

"Yes, here we go again. Secretary of State, that's all I wanted. That's all I wanted. That's what I was promised. And now, here I am, President of these United States. You made this bed, America. You voted for me. Are you confused? Are you afraid? "Because what you thought you wanted is now here. And there you are, staring back, slack-jawed, bewildered, wondering if this is what you actually asked for. This democracy, your democracy, elected me. And if you think it was hard getting here, you're beginning to understand what I'm willing to do to stay. "I look across at this crowd gathered today and I know these are not my supporters. I'm looking at people who are waiting, with a smile on their face, for their turn. And the most vicious among them are the ones smiling and clapping the hardest. Power is a lot like real estate. Remember?"

Viewers have made many comparisons between the show and real life American politics. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paul Sparks, who plays Tom Yates in the show, talked about Donald Trump and the effect of House of Cards on viewers:

"This show has created this situation that we're in. We normalised insanity. And people are actually only interested in seeing day-after-day of ridiculous behavior."

All eyes are currently on James Comey's testimony to find out what was really said between him and Trump during FBI investigations.

So as we watch slack-jawed and bewildered, is Frank Underwood's inauguration speech a dig at Trump and those who voted for him? Decide for yourself: