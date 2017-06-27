Drake walked the red carpet with one lucky lady at the NBA Awards last night (26 June). The One Dance rapper brought NBA sports broadcaster, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, as his date to the star-studded bash and rumours are rife that a romance is brewing between them.

The Canadian rapper, who hosted the inaugural basketball awards in New York City, looked dapper in a Tom Ford white tuxedo jacket, bow tie and black trousers while his date, Gold-Onwude, brought a pop of colour in a strapless coral gown.

Gushing over his date, Drake wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair: "My stunning date for the evening." Gold-Onwude has remained silent on their relationship but the reporter did retweet photos of them at the awards, including one which was captioned: "Drake and his beautiful date," while another read: "Drake and Ros killin it on the #NBAAwards red carpet!"

Gold-Onwude may be well known in sports circles but everyone else is asking: Who is the new apple of Drake's eye?

Who is Rosalyn Gold-Onwude?

The pair were actually first linked to each other in December 2015 when Drake, 30, posted an Instagram photo of them together with the flirty caption: "When the post game makes you forget about what happened during the actual game."

Gold-Onwude, who boasts Nigerian, Russian and American heritage, hails from Queens, New York but lives in California where she works as a sidelines reporter for NBA champions Golden State Warriors. The sports pundit, who goes by the nickname Ros, also covered the 2016 Rio Olympics and won an Emmy for her NBA coverage in 2015.

The 30-year-old reporter attended Stanford University on an athletic scholarship for women's basketball but later pursued a career in sports broadcasting. In an interview with Bauce earlier in June, Gold-Onwude discussed her religious beliefs and work ethic, stating: "As far as destiny, I'm religious, I believe God is shining favour on my life and I'm thankful to God in that way. I'm just at the beginning... I grew up in a family that was supportive and pushed me to work hard."

She continued: "One of the biggest people I look up to is Robin Roberts. She started in sports and transcended out. Maybe that's something I could do one day... Well, I'm a regular girl from Queens. Basketball happened to be my vehicle that got me out of New York and all the way to California."

In addition to Drake and r'n'b singer Jidenna, Gold-Onwude was once romantically linked to Warriors player Kevin Durant. Addressing the rumours, the reporter said: "This year, there was a rumour I'm dating Kevin Durant. I'm not. I would not date any player on our team. It's better professionally and as far as your rapport with the guys in the locker room to not do that. I take that seriously, but it comes with the territory. It's not the first, and I have a feeling it's not going to be the last."