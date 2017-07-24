The Love Island final will see one couple bag a £50k prize tonight (24 July), but it appears that the losers from the show are already laughing their way to the bank.

Jessica Shears, Chyna Ellis and Dom Lever, among others, have been raking it in since exiting the luxury Spanish villa in a bid to find love, and their earnings make the Love Island grand prize look measly.

The lucrative sponsored Instagram posts that the former islanders have been inundating their followers with are the main source of their income, according to The Tab.

It has been reported that despite busty model Jessica Shears being dumped from the island weeks before the final, she is charging £1,500 per sponsored post to – meaning she could potentially earn £42,000 a week.

Since flying back from Mallorca and being temporarily split from her boyfriend Dom Lever, who she met on the show, Jessica nursed her lonely heart by littering her Instagram feed with paid posts.

It appears that many of her followers are getting irritated with the ongoing number of sponsored snaps.

One person wrote on her latest picture about fashion website In The Style: "It's so annoying that you had to squeeze that cheeky promo in there. Smh"

Someone else added: "Promo promo promo even when u trying be nice hahahaha z lister no name"

Jessica – who was previously accused of bedding Mike Thalassitis on their Love Island exit – typically uploads four sponsored posts per day, which equates to approximately £42,000 per week.

This means she could be earning an eye-watering £168,000 a month. Gulp.

Her boyfriend Dom is also cashing in, most recently advertising a teeth-whitening kit from Essex Smiles that was met with wrath from his followers.

One individual commented: "You're literally promoting 5 different teeth whitening products f**kin hell stop brainwashing your audience into buying shit".

Since Dom, 26, has posted 25 sponsored pictures in the past few weeks, he could have earned £12,500 a week or £50,000 a month – making the Love Island winner's money seem unimpressive.

Other islanders that are cashing in include blonde bombshell and unlucky-in-love Chloe Crowhurst, who is reportedly earning £500 per post.

The Love Island final airs tonight (24 July) at 9pm on ITV2.