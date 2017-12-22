This Morning viewers have reacted to Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo getting a job on the ITV show, replacing the popular Rylan Clark-Neal.

The Made in Chelsea star is set to follow in last year's I'm A Celeb winner Scarlett Moffatt's shoes by carving out a career as a presenter after charming the public with her likeable personality on the show.

The 23-year-old revealed the exciting news live from a mountain in Verbier, Switzerland. She promised to be back on television screens in January, before wishing viewers a merry Christmas.

She said: "Hi everyone. From the heat of the jungle to the cold slopes of Switzerland, I just wanted to wish you all a really, really happy Christmas and share with you some exciting news.

"From January I am going to be joining the This Morning family and I am so so happy to be part of the team. You will be able to find out in the New Year what I have been up to here."

This Morning co-host Eamonn Holmes revealed that her segment will be called Toff Of The Mountain.

Meanwhile, Clark-Neal joked: "Out with the old and in with the new!"

Viewers of the show responded to the news in their droves, with one person commenting on Twitter@ Another reality 'star' gets a role on @thismorning. Are they paying the minimum wage or something? "

While someone else put: "I like Toff but won't be tuning in any more for the Showbiz gossip !! That is your slot Rylan & I'm very upset she is taking your place ! #This Morning".

A third added: "Looking forward to seeing Toff..she will be great".

As another said: "Aw yay can't wait to see Toff on This Morning next year xx".

Toff herself appears to be overcome with delight about her new gig, tweeting to her 319K follower: " ❤️the best Christmas present I could have wished for! Here's to 2018 ".