Channing Tatum may enjoy a healthy sex life with his wife, Jenna Dewan, but the Hollywood actor's decision to let the world into their bedroom has turned fans off. The Magic Mike star was branded "disrespectful" after sharing with his 13.2 million Instagram followers a candid snap of his naked wife sleeping.

In the black-and-white picture, the actress takes 40 winks with her face largely obscured by a pillow, and a duvet covering her modesty. The caption simply reads: "Nap time = The Best Time".

While some fans expressed their appreciation, calling the couple "relationship goals", others accused Tatum of oversharing and exploiting his wife.

One fan didn't want to believe that Tatum was behind the post asking: "Has he been hacked? Bit much for social media."

"That's your wife man, you should keep her photo private not post it on Instagram," another chimed in.

A third added: "Don't overshare. Keep it private. This is disrespectful," another wrote on the picture-sharing site.

One commentator even suggested that the picture could be a sign that there was trouble in paradise, writing: "Divorce proceedings within the year ... when a person feels compelled to discuss his/her sex life with the public, it is usually a sign of desperation to prove the relationship is a good one."

Hours later Dewan snubbed her birthday suit for a more suitable attire for a Golden Globes after-party held by Warner Brothers. She posed in strapless, embellished black gown by Julien Macdonald.

The couple, who have a three-year-old daughter, tied the knot back in July 2009 after falling in love on the set of 2006 dance film Step Up. Back in December, Dewan opened up about their bedroom antics, describing their lovemaking as "primal".

"I've always been a very sexual person. We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life]," she told the January issue of Cosmopolitan. "Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It's primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature... Channing is very much the same way."