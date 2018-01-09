ðŸ¾ A post shared by Perrie Edwards âœŒï¸ðŸŒ» (@perrieedwards) on Jan 8, 2018 at 11:14am PST

When she's not posting loved-up shots with her footballer beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Perrie Edwards treats her 7.4 million followers to raunchy snaps.

The 24-year-old Little Mix singer pleased her fans to no end after sharing three snaps of herself spitting out champagne while frolicking outdoors in a white pair of thong bikini bottoms.

Adding some cosy boots and a chunky knit white cardigan, Edwards' outfit didn't make much sense in the freezing climes, but won approval from her followers nevertheless.

The three arty shots show Edwards holding a champagne in one hand while spitting the alcohol out, revealing her buttocks and dancing with her eyes closed.

The snap revealing the singer's behind has gained the most likes so far, with half a million in 14 hours.

Fans were quick to relay their mixed opinions on the provocative pictures, with one person telling her: "Ox is a lucky fella".

While someone else said: "I dont think ur respecting him and us by uploading ur bootie pics".

A third added: "Is This Necessary? ".

Another put: "In my honest opinion i hate thirst trappin, and this looks like thirst trappin. Like if you gonna take seemingly sexualized photos of yourselves it should be private. Its thirst trappy, posting sexualized pics online for MILLIONS of eyes to see. I think thats the only wrong part about it. No hate. just truth."

Others were a fan of the body positive snap, with one user stating: "I love seeing you so confident, you are a queen Perrie, never forget that".

The singer, who was previously engaged to Zayn Malik, spent both Christmas and New Year's with her England international love, 24-year-old Oxlade-Chamberlain, proving that their relationship is going from strength to strength.

She let her followers know that her boyfriend was the best present she could have wished for, writing alongside a loved-up snap: "Merry Christmas everyone! I hope Santa was generous! I got exactly what I wanted... and I'm staring at it ❤️ Wishing everyone health, happiness AND LOVE! Feeling forever grateful! ☺️ oh and YES that's hatchi on my pj's @alexoxchamberlain you da BESTEST! ".

Edwards appears to be letting her hair down and enjoying a well-deserved break after completing her band's Glory Days tour in November, returning home to spend time with family and friends.