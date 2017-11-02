The Houston Astros were crowned World Series champions after a comprehensive 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 on Wednesday (1 November) at the Dodger Stadium.

While the Chicago Cubs won their first World Series since 1908 last year, the Astros won their first-ever championship in the franchise's history since forming in 1962.

Center fielder George Springer was the star as he got the Astros off to a good start with a double with a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Springer then equalled the World Series record with five home runs set by the New York Yankees' Reggie Jackson in 1977, when he made it 5-0 in the second inning against the ineffective Dodgers starter Yu Darvish.

The Dodgers, who held the best regular-season record, were not able to come back on home turf as they only managed one run thanks to Astros' right-hander Charlie Morton, with their wait for a first World Series since 1988 set to continue.

Springer's performances over the series saw him receive the Willie Mays Award as most valuable player. The 28-year-old also set a World Series record with 31 total bases and became the first player to achieve extra-base hits in six successive games.

The victory was dedicated to the victims of Hurricane Harvey that had devastated Houston back in August. With the Astros wearing a "Houston Strong" patch on their uniforms, the players and owner Jim Crane paid tribute to the people back home.

"This one is for Houston back there at home and the region," Crane said after the game. "Got hit hard; everyone was behind us."

"We wore that patch, we wore it proudly, and the people of Houston were never far from our minds," Lance McCullers Jr added.

"Our fans have endured a lot, and we're coming home champions," Springer exclaimed.