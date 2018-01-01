Kelly Brook has shared a number of photos in the past 12 months, but one snap has emerged as the clear winner among her fans as it has been liked the most in the year gone by.

The Survival Island star has shared the picture once again on Instagram to thank her fans for following her on the social media platform.

In the image, the British actress is seen looking at sea before her and clasping her hands behind her head. With her back turned towards the camera, she is seen flaunting her back and her derriere in a one-piece swimsuit.

"Most Liked Picture in 2017 Thank you for all the Follows Happy New Year," the 38-year-old wrote alongside the photo she has shared on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

The photo is still making fans go gaga, with most agreeing that this was Brook's best picture.

A fan commented, "Just got in...Looked at Instagram and BANG Miss brooks behind It's not a bad way to start the New Year and I can't see anything beating this picture in 2018 either. Happy New Year to one and all and the biggest thanks must go to the one and only Kelly Brook. Good night and god bless x."

"Yes the most beautiful image!!" another added.

"Natural beauty. The best kind. Curves are for real women," an admirer said, while someone else said, "Nice natural booty...stunning ...and a face to match x."

Brook later shared a photo that gave fans a glimpse at what she prepared for her dinner party on the 31 of December.

"Sooooo Excited #Espresso #LadyFingers #Baileys #GalaxyChocolate#DarkChocolate #Philadelphia #EggYolks #WhippedeggWhite #DoubleCream," she captioned the photo.

"Recipe please!!" a fan asked, while another said, "My favourite!!! Save me some. I can have it in a few days once baba is out x."