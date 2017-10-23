Strictly Come Dancing celebrity star Brian Conley was voted off the BBC show this Sunday (22 October) and the English comedian clearly didn't handle the elimination too well.

Conley was voted off after he performed the jive with his partner Amy Dowden in the dance-off against rival contestant Simon Rimmer. According to a report in The Sun, the host of The Brian Conley Show made a dramatic exit by going on a bizarre rant and making a lewd joke in footage edited out of Sunday's results show.

The studio audience was reportedly shocked as the comedian jumped on the judges' podium, saying: "They only spend £25 on the toilet." In the raw scenes, Conley also apparently made a crude joke about Darcey Bussell being the "horny one".

Conley allegedly told the audience, "Craig (Revel Horwood), I love this man. Darcey Bussell is the horny one. And Shirley (Ballas) is a legend. They only spend £25 on the toilet and this place is a s**t hole."

BBC reportedly edited out his outburst before screening the results show. The Sun quoted a source from Strictly Come Dancing as saying, "There's no way we could include his comment about Darcey. No one knows where it came from and everyone was incredibly shocked, but luckily Darcey saw the funny side of it."

"Brian was on thin ice though because it would have been very easy to annoy everyone by hijacking the show like that," the source added. The insider went on to claim that the audience was gasping at the comedian's sudden outburst.

"The audience had no idea what was going on and there were a lot of gasps. Everyone was very surprised and the targeting of Darcey was just odd," the source added.

Conley apparently doesn't regret his outburst. Speaking to The Sun following his eviction, he said, "I don't regret what I said. I was having fun and the toilets here are terrible."