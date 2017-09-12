Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko is hoping to banish the memory of his previous campaign under Mauricio Pochettino and believes this season will be "totally different" because he was able to have a full pre-season with the Lilywhites.

Sissoko, 28 joined Spurs from Newcastle United on the final day of the transfer window last season but failed to establish himself as little more than a sporadic substitute under Pochettino, who afforded the France international just eight league starts during the previous campaign.

Many thought Sissoko would leave Tottenham during the summer transfer window, but the former Toulouse remained in north London and has featured in all of his side's opening Premier League matches so far.

The Frenchman produced an encouraging display during Tottenham's comprehensive 3-0 win over Everton on Saturday (9 September) before being withdrawn with what looked to be a calf problem in the second half.

The niggle does not seem to be too serious, though, and Sissoko will hope it does not impede him from further reviving his Tottenham career.

"This season is totally different because I had the pre-season with the team," he told Yahoo Sport. "Last season I signed at the last minute and didn't have the pre-season so it was difficult.

"Now I feel good and ready to fight, like everyone, and to try to give my best for the team. I hope I will do well this season and we will all do well in the league, in the Champions League and in the cups.

"When you start you're always happy. The manager gave me my chance [on Saturday] and I tried to give my best. I think I did well, like all the team, so I'm happy.

"I had some chances but didn't score. I hope next time it will be in, but the most important thing was to have a good game. I hope my goal will come soon."

Sissoko will hope his first goal in a Tottenham shirt comes at Wembley when Spurs face Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League group stage opener on Wednesday. Pochettino will seemingly be able to call upon the Frenchman but he will be without Danny Rose, Victor Wanyama, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Erik Lamela for the visit of Peter Bosz's men.