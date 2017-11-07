Miley Cyrus, who is known for wearing some of the most outrageous of ensembles while performing on the big stage, pleasantly surprised her fans as she took to social media to share a stunning black and white photo of herself is a classy outfit.

Wearing an off-the-shoulder dress, the Malibu singer is seen striking a sultry pose for the camera, with her long locks pulled back into a sleek style. Liam Hemsworth's 24-year-old girlfriend accessorised her look with a large pair of round earrings.

The snap was posted on Instagram to promote the latest performance of her songs from her new album Younger Now, which released on 26 September this year.

"Links to the full performance of #BadMood & #IWouldDieForYou are on my twitter page OR swipe up on my stories to watch! Check it out! @nbcsnl," the 24-year-old songstress wrote alongside the post, which has already garnered more than 932,000 likes on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

Fans have been rushing to the comments section to let Cyrus know as to what they think about her latest picture.

"You are gorgeous. The more I see you on the Voice, the more I respect you. Such a gifted, wise young lady," a fan gushed, while another added, "You are a gorgeous looking lady and wish I was going out with me there Miley."

Someone else said, "Love the outfit" while another admirer added. "Such a classic stunning look and the most amazing range and diverse voice.....keep making us smile Miley."

Cyrus later shared a post in response to the criticism she faced on social media after pointing out that the man who killed 26 people in the Texas church mass shooting on Sunday morning was a Caucasian.

She said she was "aghast by the reaction of my latest post, it is completely amazing to me how defensive and in denial this country really is!"

She continued, "You are not focused on the horrific tragedy I addressed but more angered that I am putting a BIG bright spotlight on the fact it was a 'WHITE AMERICAN MALE' terrorist that walked in & killed 26 people (including children) leaving 20 severely injured! All of a sudden.... 'we are all equal' 'human is human' 'skin color doesn't matter' (NOW neither does gender) 'makes no difference if they were male or female.'"