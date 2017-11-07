Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus posing for the cameras - (File photo) Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus, who is known for wearing some of the most outrageous of ensembles while performing on the big stage, pleasantly surprised her fans as she took to social media to share a stunning black and white photo of herself is a classy outfit.

Wearing an off-the-shoulder dress, the Malibu singer is seen striking a sultry pose for the camera, with her long locks pulled back into a sleek style. Liam Hemsworth's 24-year-old girlfriend accessorised her look with a large pair of round earrings.

The snap was posted on Instagram to promote the latest performance of her songs from her new album Younger Now, which released on 26 September this year.

"Links to the full performance of #BadMood & #IWouldDieForYou are on my twitter page OR swipe up on my stories to watch! Check it out! @nbcsnl," the 24-year-old songstress wrote alongside the post, which has already garnered more than 932,000 likes on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

Fans have been rushing to the comments section to let Cyrus know as to what they think about her latest picture.

"You are gorgeous. The more I see you on the Voice, the more I respect you. Such a gifted, wise young lady," a fan gushed, while another added, "You are a gorgeous looking lady and wish I was going out with me there Miley."

Someone else said, "Love the outfit" while another admirer added. "Such a classic stunning look and the most amazing range and diverse voice.....keep making us smile Miley."

Cyrus later shared a post in response to the criticism she faced on social media after pointing out that the man who killed 26 people in the Texas church mass shooting on Sunday morning was a Caucasian.

She said she was "aghast by the reaction of my latest post, it is completely amazing to me how defensive and in denial this country really is!"

She continued, "You are not focused on the horrific tragedy I addressed but more angered that I am putting a BIG bright spotlight on the fact it was a 'WHITE AMERICAN MALE' terrorist that walked in & killed 26 people (including children) leaving 20 severely injured! All of a sudden.... 'we are all equal' 'human is human' 'skin color doesn't matter' (NOW neither does gender) 'makes no difference if they were male or female.'"

I'd like to believe that EVERY person who takes the life of another being is " mentally ill " .... it's hard to conceptualize that a sane human could commit such a hideous crime. BUT I am sorry Donald Trump this absolutely is a " GUNS SITUATION" I am aghast by the reaction of my latest post , it is completely amazing to me how defensive and in denial this country really is! You are not focused on the horrific tragedy I addressed but more angered that I am putting a BIG bright spotlight on the fact it was a "WHITE AMERICAN MALE" terrorist that walked in & killed 26 people (including children) leaving 20 severely injured ! All of a sudden .... " we are all equal " "human is human" "skin color doesn't matter " (NOW neither does gender) "makes no difference if they were male or female" ...... BUT those things absolutely matter when ... someone completely legitimate is running for president (versus someone who isn't) , when a car runs over innocent people while professing their love to a GOD different from yours , it sure matters to the cops when they beat or even kill innocent people of color , it even matters at the airport/on an airplane or in immigration when folks are completely profiled & judged for their background . NOW it doesn't matter if someone is a man or woman? Well that's news to me and the HH foundation because it's been years of fighting for gender equality and the right to be the sex you identify with or marry the one you love! There has ALWAYS been an issue with these subjects until NOW. So since this tragedy has occurred (coming off the cusp of Vegas, another terroristic act by a white American male) DONT START to be all innocent! Gender , race , & religion HAS and continues to matter for all the wrong reasons & that's only the beginning of how backwards this country is! All of you are so focused on protecting yourself, you've completely forgotten that you're not the only one that has to live in this country or on this planet! Aren't you exhausted? Because to be honest I am fucking sick and tired of starting everyday with tears and in mourning! Let's unite! Trump never needed to build a wall for us , we've done it ourselves! Love!

