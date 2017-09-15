Manchester United legend Roy Keane has slammed Liverpool's "schoolboy" defending following their 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the first Champions League clash of the 2017/18 season.

Dejan Lovren was an unused substitute in the Reds' 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League clash at the Etihad. Jurgen Klopp fielded Ragnar Klavan alongside Joel Matip in the heart of the back four.

The Croatian international returned to the starting lineup against Sevilla. Lovren's error early in the first half allowed Wissam Ben Yedder to give the Spanish side the lead in the fifth minute. His goal was cancelled by Roberto Firmino's striker before Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in front in the 37th minute.

Firmino had a chance to further extend the lead as he failed to convert from the spot kick. The Merseyside club paid the price as Sevilla equalised due to poor defending from Liverpool. It was Joaquin Correa's strike in the 72nd minute that forced Klopp's side to settle for a point after the tie at Anfield.

Keane has criticised Liverpool's experienced player for switching off and claims the Reds will not win any "big prizes" because of their poor defending.

"This sums up Liverpool in a nutshell, and why they're not going to win any big prizes," Keane was quoted as saying by the Independent.

"Just switching off from a throw in, leads to the equaliser. In such an important game, at such an important moment. Experienced players just switching off. It must drive the manager crazy as it's just schoolboy defending.

"It's the easiest part of football... just switching on. Liverpool did all the hard stuff really well, in terms of creating chances, pace, power and quality going forward, but Liverpool can't seem to do the easy things."

"Liverpool can forget about winning the Champions League. I mean, they should have enough to get through the group, but in the knockout stages against the Real Madrids and all these boys, they'll be laughing at Liverpool."