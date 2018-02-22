There are a lot of conspiracy theories claiming that rapper Tupac Shakur is still alive. The latest to join the bandwagon is Vanderpump Rules star, who has a totally crazy, out-of-this-world theory about the rapper's death.

Tupac Shakur was fatally gunned down in 1996 and details leading up to it are still clouded in mystery. Lala Kent believes that the deceased rapper is living inside her. The 27-year-old reality star shared her theory about Tupac in an interview on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show on Wednesday (21 February).

It all started with host McCarthy asking Lala, "How did this like sweet, beautiful Utah girl turn into like this cool, hood chick? Like on Instagram and stuff your Snapchats are so sexy, funny, but they're hood."

The Vanderpump star reacted by saying, "I don't know where that comes from, I mean I am a firm believer that when Tupac died he took over my body. I know you're laughing but I'm being for real."

She continued, "I recently just got 'thug life' tattooed on me and I feel so happy about it. It's by my...the inside ankle on my left and it's up and down in my handwriting, it looks like a prison stamp."

"And the thing is I've never been in a fight before. I am as boujee and white as they come but I gets to clapping sometimes, pretend you know?" she further clarified.

When Jenny asked Lala if she really thinks Tupac is inside her body, she replied, "I do and you know I'm sure he is not thrilled with his new body casing but I'm not thrilled about the temper."

Shakur, whose hits included Hail Mary and Brenda's Got A Baby, was just 25 when he was fatally shot in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 7 September 1996 and took his last breath on the afternoon of 13 September.

The rapper was travelling in a car with Death Row Records founder Suge Knight after attending a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand when he was fatally wounded in a drive-by attack.

A&E also recently came out with a new six-part series titled, Who Killed Tupac Shakur? that premiered back in November, 2017. The show followed Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump leading an investigation into the 1996 murder of influential rap artist.